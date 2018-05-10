Rockies' David Dahl: Two hits in Wednesday's loss
Dahl went 2-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the Angels.
The 24-year-old is now hitting .348 (8-for-23) over the last seven games as he continues to make the most of his playing time. Dahl's .304/.347/.500 slash line could encourage manager Bud Black to write his name on the lineup card a little more often, but Dahl's 2:17 BB:K in 15 big-league games suggests his current hot streak may not last much longer.
