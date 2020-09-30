Dahl underwent surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2021, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old had a myriad of issues addressed during the procedure, including cleanup of the labrum and rotator cuff and the removal of a bone spur and bursa sac. Dahl was limited to 24 games this season between shoulder and oblique issues, and he struggled when available with a .469 OPS. He'll look to enter 2021 in good health and get back on track next season.