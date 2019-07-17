Rockies' David Dahl: X-rays come back clean

X-rays on Dahl's left foot came back negative, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

There was some initial concern that Dahl suffered a fracture after fouling a ball off his foot Wednesday, though further tests revealed the outfielder escaped with a bruise. The Rockies will wait and see how he feels following Thursday's off day before determining his status for Friday's series opener against the Yankees.

