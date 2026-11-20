The Rockies acquired Martin and Luis Castillo from the White Sox in exchange for Sean Sullivan and Douglas Veliz on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

In order to get Chicago to part with Martin, Colorado is taking on Castillo's entire $22.75 million salary for 2027, the final year of his five-year, $108 million contract. Martin is the headliner of the trade, though, as he's coming off a 2026 in which he set career highs in innings (146.0), starts (28) and ERA (3.95) while posting a 1.32 WHIP and 122:46 K:BB. Overall, the right-hander went 9-8. He was one of the best starters in the sport through May, registering a 2.00 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 9.44 K/9 across his first 11 starts. Over Martin's final 18 appearances (17 starts), it was a different story, as he put together a 5.63 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 5.86 K/9 across 78.1 frames. Martin's xERA (4.69) for the 2026 season was in just the 24th percentile, and his hard-hit rate (45.1 percent) was in the fourth percentile. It will be interesting to see how his stuff plays in Coors Field, but it's notable that he did get a good amount of ground balls (43.4 percent) last season.