Rodriguez (1-1) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two over three innings as he earned the win in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.

Rodriguez has now allowed two runs in each of his first two spring outings, but he had much greater command against the Angels on Saturday. He threw 28 of his 41 pitches for strikes, and the only run production came via a two-run home run to Jo Adell in the bottom of the second inning. "If I make my pitch and the location that I want, with the confidence I have, I can get anybody out," Rodriguez said. The right-hander appeared to be in line to compete for a rotation spot as a non-roster invitee this spring, but Austin Gomber is the favorite to win a starting job after a strong start to Cactus League play. However, Rodriguez could still make the roster as a long reliever if he continues to pitch effectively, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.