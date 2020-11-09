Rodriguez signed a minor-league deal which includes an invitation to big-league camp on Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Rodriguez broke into the league with a 2.81 ERA in 2018, though his 3.74 FIP and 4.56 xFIP that season suggested he'd overachieved by quite a bit. Over the last two seasons, he hasn't pitched at even the level suggested by those numbers, as he owns a 5.94 ERA in 103.0 innings. While he could earn opportunities with the Rockies at some point, adding Coors Field to an already unimpressive recent resume makes him a rather unappealing fantasy option.
