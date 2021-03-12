Rodriguez (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings as he was charged with the loss in Thursday's spring game against the Cubs.

Rodriguez is competing for a rotation spot or long-relief role this spring and allowed two runs in each of his first two Cactus League appearances this year. He struggled early in Thursday's matchup and gave up three runs in the first inning before allowing runs to come across in each of the next two frames. Since Austin Gomber has pitched incredibly well during spring training, Rodriguez's chance at a starting job appears to be slim, but he could still be in contention to serve as a long reliever if he can settle down ahead of the regular season.