The Rockies signed Castillo to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Castillo, who turns 31 in January, has made just 15 appearances at the major-league level over the past two seasons, holding a 4.34 ERA and ugly 13:15 K:BB in 18.2 innings. The veteran reliever's stuff has deteriorated since his stint with the Rays, but the Rockies will take a look at him in camp to see what he might have left.