Colorado reinstated Lamet (back) off the 15-day injured list to start against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Lamet ended up missing close to a month after being placed on the 15-day injured list May 4 with stiffness in his lower back. The right-hander was operating out of the bullpen at the time, but he was stretched out during his minor-league rehab assignment and will now get a chance to give the Rockies' rotation an added boost. Lamet showed flashes of brilliance as a starter when he was a member of the Padres, but he's struggled to be able to stick on the mound with a litany of injuries from 2017 through 2021. He's an intriguing speculative add, and one that makes more sense to have in a fantasy lineup when he's not pitching in the unfriendly confines of Coors Field. One of those opportunities for Lamet comes Wednesday in his outing against Arizona.