The Rockies designated Lamet for assignment Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

After surrendering eight runs over the course of four innings Friday against Atlanta, Lamet's ERA soared to 11.57 on the season, and he has now lost his spot on the team. His impressive Triple-A statline (0.84 ERA, 0.69 WHIP) will help his chances of getting claimed by another team, but Lamet's fantasy value remains low until he can consistently provide positive results. There's no word on who might replace Lamet in the Rockies' rotation, but reliever Gavin Hollowell was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.