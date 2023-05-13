Lamet (back) participated in a live bullpen session Saturday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters after the session that he looked healthy with a focus on improving his delivery and confidence when he returns. Lamet has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he has a chance to return to the Colorado bullpen in the mid-to-late innings near the end of May.
