Lamet (back) participated in a live bullpen session Saturday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters after the session that he looked healthy with a focus on improving his delivery and confidence when he returns. Lamet has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but he has a chance to return to the Colorado bullpen in the mid-to-late innings near the end of May.

