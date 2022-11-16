Lamet signed a one-year contract with the Rockies on Wednesday.
Lamet was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in August after he was traded to the Brewers and designated for assignment, and he was able to avoid arbitration with his new team. The 30-year-old allowed 13 earned runs over 12.1 innings with San Diego prior to the trade but pitched better for Colorado with a 4.05 ERA across 20 frames.
