Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Connects for first homer of 2018

LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

This was nice to see from LeMahieu, who has reached double-digit homers just once in his career, finishing with eight a season ago. Hopefully he adds to his total sooner than he did in 2017 -- LeMahieu didn't hit his second until May 21 last year. He's in his final season before free agency.