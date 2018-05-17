LeMahieu was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb with a small fracture in the area as well, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The second baseman went to see a hand specialist Wednesday after landing on the DL earlier in the week. The visit revealed that LeMahieu not only has a sprain but also a break in his left thumb. LeMahieu told Saunders he's unsure when he'll be able to return, but the diagnosis means it will be tough for him to be back when eligible May 25.