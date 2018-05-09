LeMahieu is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Making his return from the disabled list, LeMahieu went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday in the first game of the two-game interleague series. It seems the Rockies are just being cautious with LeMahieu, sitting him for Wednesday's afternoon game as to not risk aggravation of the hamstring injury. Daniel Castro gets the start at second base.