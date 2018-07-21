LeMahieu was lifted from Friday's matchup against the Diamondbacks after suffering a "side/back" injury, Patrick Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black stated LeMahieu re-injured his side/back, the same injury that kept him out July 14 against the Mariners. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, and he'll likely be reevaluated prior to Saturday's tilt.