Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Out of lineup Saturday
LeMahieu (hamstring) is not starting Saturday against the Marlins.
LeMahieu left Friday's game with right hamstring tightness. The issue is reportedly minor, but he'll miss at least one game. Pat Valaika starts at second base in his place Saturday.
