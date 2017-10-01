Play

Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Out of lineup Sunday

LeMahieu is not in the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

LeMahieu has appeared in 154 games for the Rockies this season but will find himself stationed on the bench for Game 162. Alexei Amarista will take over at second base and bat eighth in his stead.

