LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs Monday in the Rockies' 10-7 loss to the Angels.

LeMahieu's eighth-inning grand slam was the first of his career and his 12th homer of the season, establishing a new career high in the category. The 30-year-old appeared poised for an even bigger breakout on the power front after tallying five long balls and five doubles through his first 17 games, but his slugging production has tapered off since mid-April. Fortunately for LeMahieu's fantasy owners, he's continued to provide the elite contact skills that have long been his calling card, though his .283 average might qualify as a minor letdown after three straight seasons above the .300 mark.