LeMahieu is batting leadoff Friday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

"DJ Le" batted leadoff the past five games, but that was more out of necessity; Charlie Blackmon moved down to the three-hole to replace Nolan Arenado while he was suspended. However, LeMahieu will stick in the pole position even with Arenado returning to action, suggesting a more long-standing change in the batting order. LeMahieu normally batted second last year and at the start of this season, but he could be in line for even more run-scoring opportunities with both Blackmon and Arenado hitting behind him.