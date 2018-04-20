Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Remains at leadoff Friday
LeMahieu is batting leadoff Friday against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
"DJ Le" batted leadoff the past five games, but that was more out of necessity; Charlie Blackmon moved down to the three-hole to replace Nolan Arenado while he was suspended. However, LeMahieu will stick in the pole position even with Arenado returning to action, suggesting a more long-standing change in the batting order. LeMahieu normally batted second last year and at the start of this season, but he could be in line for even more run-scoring opportunities with both Blackmon and Arenado hitting behind him.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Homers twice Thursday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Bats leadoff Thursday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Reaches base three times•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Connects for first homer of 2018•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Settles with Rockies at $8.5 million•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...