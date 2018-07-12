Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Scores four times in blowout
LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a walk and four runs Wednesday in the Rockies' 19-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
After a 2-for-18 slide at the plate for the past four games, LeMahieu busted out in a big way Wednesday along with a number of his teammates. The pair of two-baggers boosted LeMahieu's season count to 21, putting him well in striking range of surpassing the career-high 32 he tallied in 2016. With eight home runs on the campaign as well, LeMahieu is on pace to reach double digits in the category for only the second time in his career.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...