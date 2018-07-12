LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a walk and four runs Wednesday in the Rockies' 19-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

After a 2-for-18 slide at the plate for the past four games, LeMahieu busted out in a big way Wednesday along with a number of his teammates. The pair of two-baggers boosted LeMahieu's season count to 21, putting him well in striking range of surpassing the career-high 32 he tallied in 2016. With eight home runs on the campaign as well, LeMahieu is on pace to reach double digits in the category for only the second time in his career.