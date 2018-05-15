LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain Monday.

LeMahieu's absence from Monday night's lineup against San Diego is now explained. The club has not announced a timetable for LeMahieu's return, but he will be eligible for reinstatement May 25 against the Reds. Expect Daniel Castro to start the majority of games at second base for Colorado in his absence. Pat Valaika was recalled from Triple-A to take LeMahieu's roster spot.