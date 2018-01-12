Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Settles with Rockies at $8.5 million
LeMahieu agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
LeMahieu earned a significant raise (from $4.8 million) by batting .310 with a .374 OBP in 155 games with Colorado in 2017. Unfortunately, his ISO fell back below .100 last season as the 29-year-old drove the ball into the ground 55.6 percent of the time. Ideally, he'd add some power to his game before hitting the open market next winter.
