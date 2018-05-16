Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Will see hand specialist Wednesday
LeMahieu (thumb) will receive further evaluation from a hand specialist Wednesday afternoon, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
LaMahieu and the Rockies appear to be slightly concerned that he's dealing with a more severe sprain than originally diagnosed. The second baseman was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier this week after suffering a thumb injury against Milwaukee on Sunday. According to manager Bud Black, LeMahieu's thumb has been "sore, swollen and painful" and the latter could miss an extended period of time if it's determined that there's a structural issue with the hand, or even a high-degree sprain. At the present time, LeMahieu cannot even grip or swing a bat, so it seems unlikely that he will immediately return to the field once he's eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday. Expect an update on his status in the coming days.
More News
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Sent to disabled list with thumb sprain•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Takes seat Monday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Heads to bench for finale•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Activated from disabled list•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Still targeting Tuesday activation•
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...