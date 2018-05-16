LeMahieu (thumb) will receive further evaluation from a hand specialist Wednesday afternoon, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

LaMahieu and the Rockies appear to be slightly concerned that he's dealing with a more severe sprain than originally diagnosed. The second baseman was placed on the 10-day disabled list earlier this week after suffering a thumb injury against Milwaukee on Sunday. According to manager Bud Black, LeMahieu's thumb has been "sore, swollen and painful" and the latter could miss an extended period of time if it's determined that there's a structural issue with the hand, or even a high-degree sprain. At the present time, LeMahieu cannot even grip or swing a bat, so it seems unlikely that he will immediately return to the field once he's eligible to come off the DL on Wednesday. Expect an update on his status in the coming days.