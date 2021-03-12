Nunez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and one strikeout in Thursday's spring loss to the Cubs.

Nunez has been more patient at the plate to begin spring training, and he's had strong production as a result. "I feel great in the box right now," Nunez told Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "I'm not chasing offspeed pitches, which is the big thing -- if you don't chase it, then they're not usually going to throw it. That's kind of my whole idea." He blasted his first home run of the spring off Kyle Hendricks in the bottom of the second inning and has now gone 6-for-14 with two extra-base hits, three runs, three RBI and two strikeouts over his first six games of spring training.