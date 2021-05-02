Nunez went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in the 14-6 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Nunez went deep with the bases loaded off Matt Peacock in the eighth inning to extend the big lead for Colorado Saturday. This was Nunez's fifth home run of the season. He is outdoing his catching teammate Elias Diaz offensively, batting .222 with five home runs and 15 RBI while Diaz is batting just .103 with zero home runs and one RBI. Nunez has started 17 games versus Diaz's 10 starts.