Nunez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, one RBI and a walk during Thursday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Nunez cranked an RBI double in the second inning, then swatted his second of the day in the ninth. It was just the fifth multi-hit effort of the season for Nunez, who lost the primarily backstop role to Elias Diaz last month. Across 52 games, the 26-year-old is batting .174/.275/.362 with nine doubles.