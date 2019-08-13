Rockies' Dom Nunez: Getting first big-league callup
The Rockies plan to select Nunez's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque prior to Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The 24-year-old will move up to the big club for the first time in his career as a replacement for backup catcher Chris Iannetta, whose decline both as a defender and at the plate will cost him a spot on the 40-man roster. Tony Wolters remains locked in as Colorado's top backstop, but Nunez could carry some intrigue as a daily streaming option when he draws starts at Coors Field. Over 257 plate appearances in the Pacific Coast League this season, Nunez has slashed .244/.362/.559 with 32 extra-base hits and a 14.1 percent walk rate.
