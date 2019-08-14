Nunez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Nunez became the seventh player in franchise history to slug a home run in his major-league debut after leaving the yard in his final at-bat of the night in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old is out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale but should fill in for top backstop Tony Wolters a couple times per week after replacing Chris Iannetta as Colorado's No. 2 catcher.

More News
Our Latest Stories