Nunez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers in 13 innings.

Nunez's long ball cut the Rockies' deficit to one in the eighth inning before Pat Valaika sent the game to extras in the bottom of the ninth with a run-scoring single. Though his final hit of 2019 was a memorable one, Nunez delivered an underwhelming .179/.233/.410 slash line after joining the big club in mid-August and saw far less action than backstops Tony Wolters and Drew Butera down the stretch.