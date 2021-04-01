site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Dom Nunez: Nabs Opening Day roster spot
Nunez was awarded a spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Nunez will break camp with Colorado as the backup catcher behind Elias Diaz. The 26-year-old's lone MLB action came in 2019, when he slashed .179/.233/.410 over 43 plate appearances.
