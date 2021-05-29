site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Dom Nunez: Not starting Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Nunez isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Nunez started Saturday's matinee and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Elias Diaz will start at catcher and bat eighth.
