Nunez had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.

As anticipated, Nunez will join the big-league roster after Colorado designated Chris Iannetta for assignment. Nunez is expected to slot in as the backup catcher behind Tony Wolters, but he'll likely see his fair share of opportunities throughout the final months of the season. Nunez has put together a .244/.362/.559 slash line with 17 homers and 42 RBI over 61 games this season at Triple-A.