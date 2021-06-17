site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Dom Nunez: On bench Thursday
Nunez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Brewers.
Nunez is 4-for-23 in June and will take a seat Thursday for the second straight game. Elias Diaz will work behind the plate for Colorado.
