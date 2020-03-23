Rockies' Dom Nunez: On roster bubble
Nunez was on the roster bubble prior to the shutdown, Kyle Newman and Jeff Bailey of The Denver Post report.
Tony Wolters' spot as the primary catcher appears to be safe, so Nunez was competing with Elias Diaz and Drew Butera for the backup spot. Nunez is on the 40-man roster while Diaz and Butera are on minor-league deals, but Nunez also has minor-league options remaining, and was outperformed statistically by Diaz and Butera this spring. Nunez said he has been working on his throwing and defensive footwork while lowering his leg kick at the plate. He hit .200 with a home run, six strikeouts and three walks in 15 spring at-bats.
