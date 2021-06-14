site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-dom-nunez-out-of-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Dom Nunez: Out of Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nunez is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres.
Nunez is 4-for-19 with two doubles, two RBI and four runs over his past six games and will take a seat Monday. Elias Diaz will work behind the plate for Colorado.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read