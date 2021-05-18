site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Dom Nunez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Nunez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.
Nunez will take a seat Tuesday after starting the previous two games behind the plate. Elias Diaz will catch for Austin Gomber and bat eighth for the Rockies.
