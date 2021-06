Nunez went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Nunez got the start behind the plate and delivered good results at the plate, crossing home plate in the third following an RBI single from Raimel Tapia and later plated a run in the eighth with a sac fly that scored Ryan McMahon. The catcher has been a decent source of power with five home runs, six doubles and two triples across 129 plate appearances this season.