Nunez remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Nunez will sit for the fourth time in five games while Elias Diaz receives another turn behind the dish. Though Diaz appears to have overtaken Nunez on the depth chart for now, neither backstop has been able to take advantage of his opportunities this season. Nunez has delivered a .575 OPS while striking out in 39.4 percent of his plate appearances, while Diaz has done a better job of making contact (19.4 K%) but has a paltry .487 to show for it.