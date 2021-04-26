Nunez went two-for-four with a triple, a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in a 12-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Nunez scored as part of a seven-run fourth inning and was back up to bat in the next frame in which he notched an RBI triple after Andrew McCutchen misjudged a sliding catch attempt and allowed the ball to roll all the way to the wall in left. He scored again later in the inning and ended up with his second multi-hit effort nin the last four games. The 26-year-old is slashing .233/.298/.628 with four home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs scored but needs to continue to work on his discipline at the plate, as he's striking out 40.4 percent of the times through his first 14 games.