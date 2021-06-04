Nunez will sit for the second straight game Friday against Oakland, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Nunez has handled the majority of the starts against righties this season while sitting against every lefty, but a day off against Frankie Montas on Friday means he's now sat twice in a row against right-handers. Whether he's dealing with a minor injury or has simply fallen out of favor is not yet clear. The latter would certainly make some sense, as he's gone 3-for-40 with 21 strikeouts in his last 15 games. Elias Diaz will make another start behind the plate in his absence.