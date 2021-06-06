Nunez will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Athletics.
Though the lefty-hitting Nunez is back in the lineup, the fact that he was benched for the past three games -- including against a pair of right-handed pitchers -- suggests that he may have moved behind Elias Diaz on the depth chart at catcher. Nunez has been a decent source of power with five home runs, five doubles and two triples across 126 plate appearances, but a massive 40.5 percent strikeout rate has limited him to a .162 batting average.