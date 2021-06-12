site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Nunez will sit against lefty Wade Miley and the Reds on Saturday.
Nunez hasn't started against a southpaw all season, a trend which will continue Saturday. Elias Diaz starts behind the plate in his absence.
