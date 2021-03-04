Nunez went 1-for-2 with a triple, one run and one strikeout in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Athletics.

Nunez struck out in his first at-bat Wednesday, but he drove a fastball to right-center in the fifth inning to help spark a comeback victory over Oakland. The 26-year-old was never called up during the 2020 campaign but appears to be in line for a major-league role in 2021. "Nunez is going to be given a real opportunity to see what he can do on the big league level," manager Bud Black said during the offseason. He's gone 2-for-4 with one run over his first two Cactus League games this year.