Butera has been called up to the Rockies from Triple-A Albuquerque, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Butera has been summoned to the big-league club in a move that corresponds with catcher Chris Iannetta getting placed on the injured list with a lat strain. The 34-year-old will get the start against the Padres on Monday, per Kyle Newman of The Denver Post. Butera has a .201/.258/.299 slash line over 1,223 career major-league at-bats, and figures to back up Tony Wolters.