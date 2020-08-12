Butera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Tony Wolters and Elias Diaz have drawn two starts apiece behind the plate over the Rockies' last four games, so Butera looks like the clear No. 3 catcher for Colorado. Butera has received 11 at-bats this season, recording one hit.
More News
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Makes roster as third catcher•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Impressive in small spring sample•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Receives spring invite from Rockies•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Granted September callup•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Drew Butera: Designated for assignment•