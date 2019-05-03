Rockies' Drew Butera: Designated for assignment
Butera was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Friday.
Butera served as the team's backup catcher with Chris Iannetta (lat) on the injured list, but he's no longer needed with Iannetta back in action Friday. Butera went 3-for-17 at the plate during his time with the Rockies and isn't particularly likely to be claimed off waivers due to his career .201/.258/.299 slash line.
