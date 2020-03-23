Rockies' Drew Butera: Impressive in small spring sample
Butera and Elias Diaz were making an argument for the Rockies to break camp with three catchers due to their impressive spring performances, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
While Butera and Diaz are in camp on minor-league contracts, they outperformed Tony Wolters and Dom Nunez, who are on the 40-man roster. Butera hit .333 with two home runs, two walks and two strikeouts in 12 spring at-bats, although he played less than the other three. Wolters' spot as the primary catcher would seem to be safe, but Nunez, who hit .200 with six strikeouts in 15 spring at-bats, has minor-league options remaining, so he could open the year at Triple-A.

