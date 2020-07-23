Butera will be on the Rockies' 30-man roster to begin the season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Butera capped off an impressive spring and summer in the team's final exhibition game against the Rangers on Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a home run, one double, four RBI and two runs. He was rewarded with a spot in the majors as Colorado's third catcher to begin the season. Playing time could be scarce behind Tony Wolters and Elias Diaz, but he proved during camp that he could be a valuable option to fill in if needed.