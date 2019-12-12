Butera signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Rockies on Wednesday, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Butera served as a depth catcher for the Rockies last season and appeared in 10 games, and he'll now rejoin the organization. The 36-year-old has a .184/.257/.286 slash line in 77 games over the past two seasons, so he's unlikely to serve as more than organizational depth again in 2020.